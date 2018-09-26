Inverness MLA’s Private Member’s Bill Seeks to Allow Households to Filter out on-line Pornography

Inverness PC MLA Allan MacMaster has introduced a bill in the provincial legislature which

would see Internet service providers be required to filter pornography for people who do not want it coming into their homes. The bill also stipulates pornography would be blocked from areas where children have access to free public wireless internet.

MacMaster says children and youth are constantly online without any safeguards in place, adding internet service providers have not taken an interest to protect them.

In a news release from the PC Caucus, Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association executive director Lucille Harper stated lessening children’s exposure to pornography is key to promoting healthy relationships and lessening sexualized violence, particularly against women.

MacMaster stated the legislature should take every precaution to protect all youth in the province.