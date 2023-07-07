Inverness Municipal Council Adopts Budget

The Municipality of Inverness held their latest council session on Thursday and approved their operating budget for the year.

Total expenses for this fiscal year, April 2023 to April 2024, came out to be $22.6 million. The biggest expenses were mandatory provincial contributions at $7.8 million, environmental health services at $4.9 million and $2.8 million to general government services.

Among the mandatory contributions, $3.9 million to the Strait Region Centre for Education and $3.2 million to the RCMP make up the biggest contributions.

Council also passed a motion to keep municipal tax rates the same this year. Property tax is the largest revenue source the municipality has and they will see 86 percent of this year’s revenue come from this tax.