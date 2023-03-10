Inverness Municipal Council approves 30-Day Demolition Order for Port Hastings Property

Inverness Municipal Council granted a 30-day demolition order for a property in Port Hastings.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting in Port Hood, councillors voted unanimously to allow the Eastern District Planning Commission to proceed with order for the Skye Lodge property.

Andre Samson, EDPC’s Administrator of Dangerous and Unsightly Premises for Inverness County told council that they received a complaint of a “dilapidated” outbuilding on Feb. 16 and he conducted a site visit with other building inspectors.

During the inspection, Samson said it was determined that the outbuilding was open and accessible to the public, roofing was missing, there was significant rot in the roof as well as the walls, and some of the exterior wall had fallen into the foundation. He said there was also a well just outside the building that was open, and there was an open pit inside the outbuilding.

Samson said that “the structure is compromised” and meets the definition of a dangerous and unsightly property under the Municipal Government Act. He recommended the demolition order to remove everything that renders the property dangerous, which includes filling in the well. If the property owner fails to comply, Samson said the municipality will complete the demolition and recover the costs.

The property owner did appear before council and said he was planning to start work on the property in May or June.

Despite the property’s owner plea for more time, council voted to start the 30-day order.