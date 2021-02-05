Inverness Municipal Council discusses Expense and Hospitality Policies

Inverness County approved its municipal auditor and passed new expense and hospitality policies.

During its regular monthly meeting yesterday, Inverness Municipal Council approved a recommendation from its January committee of the whole to select Grant Thornton to conduct the fiscal audit for the municipality for the 2021-2023 years.

Later in the meeting, council adopted an amended expense policy, a renumeration policy and an amended hospitality policy.

Warden Laurie Cranton explained this is not about changing policy, as it is about enacting legislation to provide “clear” guidelines.

If something happens that’s deemed “inappropriate,” Cranton said council can use the policies as guidance.