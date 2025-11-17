Inverness Municipal Council Repeals Four Outdated Bylaws

Inverness Municipal Council has agreed to repeal four bylaws at its regular meeting last Thursday. It’s part of council’s ongoing bylaw modernization process. The four bylaws were not replaced.

Among the bylaws rescinded were the Trailers Bylaw and the Trailer Courts Bylaw. Both are now covered the Municipality’s Land Use Bylaw and Municipal Planning Strategy.

Also repealed is the Development Officer Bylaw. It outlined the relationship between Council and the Eastern District Planning Commission. Council and the Director of the EDPC have established clear and directive practices so the old bylaw is out of date.

The final bylaw repealed outlined how the Municipality discharged sewage and wastewaster, but the language was vague. County officials say new bylaws and policies better address the matters in more detail, so the old bylaw was deemed out of date and rescinded.