Inverness Municipal Council Turn Down Requests for Variances

Inverness Municipal Council turned down variances requested by the owners of a mobile home in Port Hood.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, councillors voted against three requests to change the front and side yard requirements for a property on the High Road.

Eastern District Planning Commission director John Bain told council this violates the municipal planning strategy and land use bylaw, and the request was made after the home was erected. He said the homeowners were told where to erect the mobile home in their permit, but that was not carried out.

After the EDPC issued their order, the property owners, Judy and Warren Leadbetter appealed the next day. Judy told council they are not knowledgeable about building codes and they followed the advice of professionals in the area.

They admitted that the measurements they took from the road were incorrect, but said at no time, did the municipality’s building inspector warn of any red flags preventing them from continuing.

Noting this has left them devastated and in limbo since they cannot occupy their new home, Judy Leadbetter added hopes that other newcomers to the municipality do not have to jump through the same hoops.

The municipality did receive a submission from a neighbour who lives within 30 metres of the Leadbetters who argued that the EDPC set out rules that must be followed.

Although councillors expressed sympathy for their situation and District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier voted against, council approved motions to deny each of the three variances.