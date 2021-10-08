Inverness Municipal Councillor Alfred Poirier Retiring At the End of the Year

Inverness Municipal Councillor Alfred Poirier announced he is retiring from the elected body.

During yesterday’s meeting of Inverness Municipal Council, the District #1 representative said he will officially step down as councillor on Dec. 31. Poirier was first elected to the district covering Cheticamp, Grand Etang, St. Joseph du Moine, and Pleasant Bay back in 2012. He was acclaimed in 2016 and again in 2020.

Citing family and work obligations, Poirier thanked his wife who he said was behind him “every step of the way.” He said his time on council has been a journey.

Warden Laurie Cranton thanked Poirier for being a strong representative for his Acadian community, and wished him well in his retirement