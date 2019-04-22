Inverness Municipality receives $60,000 towards Emission Reduction Planning

A local municipality received provincial funding to help the environment.

Last Thursday, Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette announced $60,000 for emission reduction planning in Inverness County under the Low Carbon Communities Program.

A release from the province states the funding will go to the Municipality of Inverness to support community engagement activities to gather feedback and ideas on emission reduction.

Inverness Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said local communities will benefit from the announcement. MacQuarrie said the municipality will provide $10,000 for the initiative, and communities in Inverness will also do some in-kind work as will the municipality. She said this brings the total funding to around $80,000.

Low Carbon Communities helps eligible groups jump-start projects by funding feasibility studies and plans, engagement activities and building capacity. Projects also promote efficiency, solar energy, clean transportation and other programs that help communities save money on their energy costs.