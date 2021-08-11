Inverness NDP candidate Joanna Clark says Affordable Housing, Health Care, Child Care, Internet Access, and Infrastructure are Key Issues in this Election campaign

Joanna Clark is looking to gain some ground as the NDP candidate for Inverness.

The recent university graduate started off her political career after getting involved in her student’s union and later as part of the provincial executive for the Canadian Federation of Students.

When it comes to local issues important to residents, Clark listed affordable housing, health care, child care, internet access, and infrastructure. She said it’s important to recognize the size of the riding and the diversity of residents, pointing to the Acadian community in Cheticamp and the First Nations community of Waycobah.

Clark said her background in student politics gives her a different perspective on how folks need to be represented, who needs to guide conversations, and who needs to be heard.