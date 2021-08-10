Inverness PC Incumbent Allan MacMaster says Rural Roads a Concern with Voters

A familiar MLA is once again hoping for the support of constituents.

Allan MacMaster was first elected as the MLA for Inverness in 2009, and retained the seat in the

2013 and 2017 elections. He says one of the big issues in the area is rural roads, noting the place where a difference can be made for that situation is in the legislature with a government willing to make roads a priority. He said the PCs plan to double the rural road maintenance budget.

A married father of four, MacMaster says he brings energy, creativity, and positivity as a candidate and MLA. He says he’s also prepared to be strong and stand up when something needs to be changed.