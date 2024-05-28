Inverness Raceway Driver Redmond Doucet Qualifies for National Driving Championship in July

One of the top drivers at Inverness Raceway, Redmond Doucet is off to the 2024 National Driving Championship, to be held July 5th at Hippodrome 3R in Quebec.

Doucet qualified by winning three of the eight races at the Atlantic Regional Driving Championship on Saturday at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park. He collected a total of 62 points over the eight races, better than David Dowling of PEI with 52 and New Brunswick’s Todd Trites with 51.

With the top two finishers advancing to the National Driving Championship, Doucet and Dowling will compete to represent Canada at the 2025 World Driving Championship in New Zealand.

Doucet finished first in Charlottetown with horses Outrageous Song, Moonwriter and Three Trick Gainer.