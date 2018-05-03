Inverness RCMP Looking for a Missing Man

Inverness RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 25-year-old man. Brad Gregory MacArthur was last seen on Monday at 6 a.m. leaving a

home in Inverness. He was driving a 2013 burgundy coloured Ford Fusion 4-door Sedan with Nova Scotia license plate BUX 308. His direction of travel isn’t know.

MacArthur is white, 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a stocky build and thick, dark curly hair. He was last

seen wearing a dark pullover sweater with a hood, dark-coloured track pants and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Inverness RCMP at 902-258-2213 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.