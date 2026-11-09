Inverness-Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit Arrest Two People after Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and Suspected Fentanyl Seized

The Inverness-Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit arrested two people after the seizure of cocaine, crack cocaine and suspected fentanyl.

On November 5, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle travelling in Havre Boucher and safely arrested the man and a passenger. Following the arrest, officers searched the vehicle and its occupants and seized quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, and suspected fentanyl.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at the man’s residence on Granville Street in Port Hawkesbury, with officers seizing quantities of suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, and handgun magazines.