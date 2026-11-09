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Inverness-Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit Arrest Two People after Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and Suspected Fentanyl Seized

Nov 9, 2026 | Local News

The Inverness-Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit arrested two people after the seizure of cocaine, crack cocaine and suspected fentanyl.
 
On November 5, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle travelling in Havre Boucher and safely arrested the man and a passenger. Following the arrest, officers searched the vehicle and its occupants and seized quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, and suspected fentanyl. 
Investigators later executed a search warrant at the man’s residence on Granville Street in Port Hawkesbury, with officers seizing quantities of suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, and handgun magazines. 
 
Bernard Donald MacIntyre, 38, of Port Hawkesbury, faces charges of Possession of cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device. MacIntyre is due in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on November 17. A 63-year-old Mackdale woman will also face drug trafficking charges. She was released on conditions and is due in court at a later date. 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.