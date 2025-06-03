Inverness to Host a Sea Glass Festival

An area in Inverness County that is well known for sea glass on local beaches is holding a festival that celebrates its origins and the art work that can be created.

The inaugural Inverness Sea Glass Festival will take place on June 21st in the community of Inverness. The all-day event will be held at the Inverness County Centre for the Arts from 10 am to 6 p.m.

Beth Ryan is a board member of the Inverness County Centre for the Arts, a sea glass collector and is part of Cape Breton Film which produced a six part series on sea glass on the island.

She says a number of activities are planned.

There will also be several vendors on site.

Ryan says part of the reason the festival was organized is because of the high interest in beach glass especially in Inverness.