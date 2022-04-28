Investigation into a Fatal Collision in Antigonish County Referred to Serious Incident Response Team

Antigonish County District RCMP referred an investigation into a fatal collision on Highway 104 in Addington Forks to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

At approximately 10:35 p.m. on April 27, Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a man who was walking on the 104 Highway, possibly into traffic. While conducting patrols of the area to search for the pedestrian, an RCMP officer struck the pedestrian with their police vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old Antigonish man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and RCMP Forensic Identification Services attended the scene.

Antigonish County District RCMP contacted SiRT, which has taken over the investigation.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. today, a man attended the Pictou Detachment and reported that he had been in a collision on Hwy. 104 in Addington Forks on the night of April 27. The man advised that he had struck an unknown object on the highway, however, after learning of the fatality overnight, he reported the collision to the RCMP for further investigation.

RCMP and SiRT investigators are working to determine if these incidents are related.

SiRT is leading the investigation relating to the collision between the RCMP vehicle and the victim; the RCMP will not be providing further details.