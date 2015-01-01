Investigation Underway following a Fatal House In New Glasgow

Two people are dead from a house fire in New Glasgow.

Officials with the Town’s police department say first responders were called to the home on Pleasant Street shortly after one o’clock Saturday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, the house was full of smoke and fire. As fire crews attempted to extinguish the fire, two bodies were found inside the residence. Firefighters from New Glasgow, Stellarton, Linacy and Trenton responded to the fire. Also on the scene were New Glasgow Regional Police, the Pictou County REHAB Unit and Emergency Health Services.

The investigation into the fire is continuing and is being led by the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Criminal Investigations Unit, with assistance from the Office of the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section.

Police say no further information will be released on the fatalities until family members have been notified.