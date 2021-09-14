Investigation Underway into a Fire at a Business/Residential Complex in Trenton

New Glasgow Regional Police and the Trenton Fire Department are investigating fire from

early Monday morning.

At approximately 1:45 am, Trenton Fire Department and New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a 911 call about a structure fire on Main Street, Trenton.

After a preliminary investigation, officials deemed the fire suspicious. The investigation indicates that the fire started in the area of the southeast side of the basement area of the business/residence complex, causing extensive damage.

No one was in the complex at the time of the fire and and no injuries were reported. Trenton Fire Department, New Glasgow Regional Police and Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at (902) 752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by a Secure Web Tips at www.crimesstoppers.ns.ca