Investigation Underway into Beaching of Pilot Whales in Port Hood

The Marine Animal Response Society is looking into a whale beaching in Inverness County.

Tonya Wimmer, with the Society, said the group received word of eleven pilot whales beached near the Port Hood Beach on Sunday. The society mobilized their teams along with Fisheries and Oceans officers

Wimmer said by the time the society arrived, people already helped guide three whales back into the water, while eight whales were dead. She said the society also noticed there was a group of pilot whales milling about in the Port Hood harbour area Sunday night.

Now comes the task of dealing with the beached whales. As of Monday afternoon, Wimmer said they worked with the Department of Natural Resources to move the animals to a different spot to do a necropsy on Tuesday morning.