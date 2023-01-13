Investigation Underway into Death of Amherst Area Woman at an Emergency Room

Premier Tim Houston says the recent emergency room death of an Amherst area woman is

tragic. Houston says an investigation is underway; it is triggered automatically when there is an unexpected health outcome such as this; getting an understanding of what happened; to answer some of the questions Nova Scotians have.

Houston, during a stop in Antigonish on Wednesday also says his government remains focused on fixing health care.

Houston says when you have an incident like what happened in Amherst, it does cause concern in the community. However he asks Nova Scotians to be kind to health care workers. He says the impacts of this tragedy are deep on the community and to health care workers.