Isar Aerospace signs Letter of Intent to Utilize Maritime Launch Services’ Spaceport Nova Scotia near Canso

Maritime Launch Services signed a letter of intent to advance sovereign orbital launch readiness. The agreement brings together Isar Aerospace’s orbital launch system and MLS’s launch site, Spaceport Nova Scotia .

Sarah McLean, vice president of corporate affairs with MLS, explained Germany-based Isar Aerospace is looking for a North American launch site for their launch vehicles. She said Isar selected Spaceport Nova Scotia as an opportunity to explore further negotiations to bring their vehicle to the local launch site. She explained the letter of intent is for one year.

MLS offers a launch site just outside Canso, where infrastructure development is underway for the build-out of Spaceport Nova Scotia