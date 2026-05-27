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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Isar Aerospace signs Letter of Intent to Utilize Maritime Launch Services’ Spaceport Nova Scotia near Canso

May 27, 2026 | Local News

Maritime Launch Services signed a letter of intent  to advance sovereign orbital launch  readiness. The agreement brings together Isar  Aerospace’s orbital launch  system and MLS’s launch site, Spaceport Nova Scotia .   

Sarah McLean, vice president  of corporate affairs with MLS,  explained  Germany-based Isar Aerospace is looking for a North American launch site for their launch vehicles. She said Isar selected Spaceport Nova Scotia as an opportunity to  explore further negotiations to bring their vehicle to the local launch site. She explained the letter of  intent   is  for one year.   

MLS offers a launch site  just outside  Canso, where infrastructure development is  underway for the build-out of Spaceport Nova Scotia


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year