Island Enigmas opens for Business in Port Hawkesbury

A new business has opened their doors in Port Hawkesbury, thanks to a local competition and a lot of support. Island Enigmas opened their doors for the first time today, and the owner says he is excited.

Liam Brophy pitched the idea during “Startup Port Hawkesbury” and decided to go ahead with his business idea after he finished second in the competition. Brophy says the support he’s received has been astounding:

Island Enigmas features escape rooms and a space to play board games for the young and young at heart. Brophy says he has been taking bookings for the escape room for awhile, and he’s looking forward to bringing this new business venture to the area.