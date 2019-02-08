Island Food Network appears at Inverness County Council

Officials from Cape Breton Island Food Network visited Inverness County Council yesterday, February 7, to spread the word about their organization.

In a presentation called “What is our Shared Food Vision for Cape Breton – Unama’ki?” Jody Nelson and Eric Leviten-Reid said they want to engage people around the island. For anyone looking to offer their insights, a survey can be taken at islandfoodnetwork.ca.

The Network would also like Inverness County to designate a contact person to interact with the group.