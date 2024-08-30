Isle Madame to Receive its Community Spirit Award this Weekend

Listen Live

Aug 30, 2024 | Local News

Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc will be in Isle Madame, Richmond County on Sunday. LeBlanc will be there to present the area with its Community Spirt Award.

Isle Madame is one of four communities to receive the award. Administered by the Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department celebrates civic engagement and a forward-thinking approach to local development.

Community Spirit Award (Nova Scotia Government photo)

Another local recipient; Arisaig, Antigonish County will receive its award from the Lieutenant-Government on September 14th.

Also receiving the award this year are Beechville in the Halifax Regional Municipality and the Bear River First Nation


