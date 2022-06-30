It’s a full slate of activities for Canada Day in Antigonish

Canada Day celebrations are back in full in Antigonish.

Marlene Melanson, recreation director for the County of Antigonish, said the county and the town are coordinating more activities together this year, noting they usually share information and promote items together for Canada Day.

Over the last two years the county held some online promotions but this is the first time back for in-person activities since the start of the pandemic.

Things are kicking off with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Antigonish Lion’s Club at St. Ninian’s Place, running from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30. Family fun and entertainment will begin at St. Andrew Junior School at noon and run until 4 p.m.

Evening celebrations will begin at Columbus Field at 7:30, with a concert featuring Eddie Cummings and Ray Stone, followed by fireworks. Visitors are asked to being their own blanket or chair.