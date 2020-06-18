IWK 250 Unlikely to Run in July by Riverside International Speedway officials are hoping It Will Happen Later This Summer

Riverside International Speedway says they still don’t have a definite answer in regards to what

the 2020 racing season will be, with organizers stating they had hoped to know by the middle of this month.

A release from Riverside states with the IWK 250 being just a month away it’s unlikely it will happen in July, but they’re hoping it will happen later in the summer. They will share any information once they have all the answers from government authorities and key stakeholders.

If necessary, anyone who has made pre-season purchases of campsites, premium seats, or season passes will be contacted at that point.