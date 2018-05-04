Jacob Czaja taken by the Ottawa Redblacks in CFL Draft
Posted at 12:18 pm on May 4, 2018 | Filed Under: Sports
One member of the St. FX Football X-Men was taken in the CFL Draft yesterday. Offensive Lineman Jacob Czaja was taken in the 8th round by the Ottawa
Redblacks. Czaja was the only X-Men to be selected in the draft this year, and one of five AUS players chosen. Czaja was an AUS all-star the past three years, and was key member of the X-Men that won back-to-back Loney Bowl titles in 2015 and 2016.