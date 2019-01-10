Jacob Hickey and Dylan Riley traded to Western Capitals from the Weeks Crushers

There’s been a major trade on the Maritime Junior Hockey League between the Pictou County Weeks Crushers and the Summerside Western Capitals. The Crushers have traded Captain Jacob Hickey and Dylan Riley, both forwards, for forwards Sam Meisenheimer and Calum MacPherson.

The Crushers also get third round draft picks in 2019 and 2020 and cash from the Caps. The Crushers will transfer a seventh round pick in 2019 and an eighth-round pick in 2020 to Summerside.

The Capitals are first in the league’s Northern Division while the Crushers sit fifth in the Southern Division.