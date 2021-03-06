Jacob Hudson of Antigonish to Junior X-Men Hockey next Season

Antigonish native and forward Jacob Hudson will be joining the St. FX X-Men hockey program next season.

Hudson has played with the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats the past four and a half seasons, collecting 78 points, with 29 goals in 200 regular season games. Hudson, the team captain, also recorded seven points in 21 playoff games.

He also played with the Nova Jr. X-Men Major Bantams, and was a member of the Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League when they captured the national Telus Cup in 2017.