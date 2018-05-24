Jamie Mattie to Join Novas Coaching Staff

A Bayfield, Antigonish County native has joined the coaching staff of the Nova Major Bantam ovaHockey Team.

37-year-old Jamie Mattie played minor hockey in Antigonish before playing two seasons with the Antigonish Junior “A” Bulldogs, including one year as team captain. He finished out his junior career with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, was named Defenceman of the Year and still holds the league’s single season record for assists by a Defenceman. After his junior career he played professional for five years in the Austrian Elite League.