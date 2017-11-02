Jamie Samson elected Chair of Strait Regional School Board

A new chair was appointed for the Strait Regional School Board for the first time in three years. Francine Boudreau served as chair for three terms, but it was voted last night that Jamie Samson, board member for East Antigonish, become chair.

Samson served two terms as Vice Chair and this will be his first term as Chair. Samson says that he is excited to serve as chair, and has a great group of staff working around him, and with him:

It was also voted last evening that Richelle MacLaughlin serve as Vice Chair. MacLaughlin has been with the SRSB since 2008 and has served one term as Vice Chair from 2012-2013