Mulgrave Town Council has been urged with deal with noise in the community. One resident told council noise in her area are often caused by ATV's. https://bit.ly/3X1E9cN
The Town of Stellarton is looking to relax some of its rules for recruiting new members of the fire department. https://bit.ly/3k6Dk3H
Strait Area Transit is getting some help from the federal and provincial governments to purchase three accessible vehicles. https://bit.ly/3GvICNZ
Bear Head Energy is hosting a series of open Houses in the Strait Area to discuss the company’s green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage, and loading facility development in Point Tupper. Bear Head Energy hosted a session on Monday at the Mulgrave Fire Hall. Two more that were scheduled today in Arichat and St. Peter’s […]
At the regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave last night council heard from a concerned citizen about the prevalence of noise, often caused by ATVs, in her area. Mayor Ron Chisholm agreed that noise was a serious issue in the town, particularly at night when most townspeople were trying to sleep. Chisholm said […]
The 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid, New York, kick off on January 11 and St. FX will be well represented on Canada`s hockey teams. Canada’s men`s roster features 2022 U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian Liam Hawel as well as Second Team All-Star Matthew Struthers, both with the X Men. Hawel leads the AUS in […]