Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
It's back to school, at home. Public School students in the province start the New Year with at-home learning. In-School learning is scheduled to begin next week. http://bit.ly/34Ceykt
Nova Scotia will soon have more electric vehicle charging stations. http://bit.ly/3FejeJY
Federal Government to Distribute More Rapid Tests to the Pro...11:09 am | Read Full Article
A local MP said the Canadian government is doing what it can to keep residents safe. Recently, the federal government announced it will send an additional 140 million COVID-19 rapid test kits to provinces to help deal with the latest wave of the pandemic. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the feds also secured enough […]
Public School Students Start Winter Term At-Home10:24 am | Read Full Article
With COVID-19 cases surging, Nova Scotia public school students will start the winter term from home. At-home learning begins today for one week. In-person learning at schools is scheduled to commence next Monday, January 17th. The delay in moving to in-person learning at schools, will allow the province to install HEPA filtration systems for schools […]
Sports Roundup – January 96:02 am | Read Full Article
Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1. Chicago snapped its six-game losing skid. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the off-season. He has now beaten all 32 N-H-L teams in his career. Fleury was with Vegas for four seasons. […]