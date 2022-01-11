Listen Live
A contentious issue at last night's Pictou County Council meeting was discussion over a sidewalk/active transportation project in Plymouth. http://bit.ly/3HYJqKr
Public school students are learning online this week, with a plan to return to in-person learning next week. The Strait Regional Centre for Education's Executive Director Paul Landry says the health and safety of students takes precedence. http://bit.ly/3tp8oOK
Design work for a Sidewalk/Active Transportation Project in ...10:37 am | Read Full Article
A debate at Pictou County Council over tenders for a sidewalk/active transportation project was put on hold over a discussion about building costs. The original motion debated by council was over whether to award the winning bid to design sidewalks and an active transport corridor for the Plymouth area to CBCL, at a cost of $66,860+HST. […]
Pictou County’s High Speed Internet Project Progressin...10:26 am | Read Full Article
Progress on Pictou County’s high-speed internet project continues, albeit slowly. In an update to council, County CAO Brian Cullen said that the pace of construction has been hampered by the fact that some workers have had to self-isolate due to COVID-19. Responding to a question from councillor Andy Thompson about timelines for the project, Cullen […]
Sports Roundup – January 96:02 am | Read Full Article
Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1. Chicago snapped its six-game losing skid. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the off-season. He has now beaten all 32 N-H-L teams in his career. Fleury was with Vegas for four seasons. […]