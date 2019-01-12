Found – key for a Dodge truck at the Guysborough Legion Saturday afternoon. Call 902-232-2065.
Got your pink cards ready to play Kinsmen Bingo? The numbers will be called starting at 5:30!
Bus 179W, driven by Steve MacDonald and bringing students home from Northumberland Regional High, is running 15 to 20 minutes late.
Gas Rises Just Over Once Cent, Diesel Spikes by Seven Cents ...10:46 am | Read Full Article
Gasoline prices are up this week, once again breaking the one dollar a litre mark. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline rose 1.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded in the eastern mainland is now $1.00.2, while in Cape Breton its […]
RCMP Lay Charges After Shots Were Fired at a Pictou County H...10:26 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County District RCMP arrested three men in relation to a complaint of shots fired on East River East Side Road on January 3. A release from the RCMP states no one was injured when three men drove past a home and fired shots at it. Three people were inside the home at the time. […]
Former St. FX Rugby X-Women Member Bobbi-Jo Cronk named Head...2:32 pm | Read Full Article
A former member of the St. FX Rugby X-Women is now head coach of the University of Toronto’s Women’s Rugby Program. Bobby-Jo Cronk was the team’s assistant coach last season and was appointed interim head coach following the departure of Campbell MacNeill. Cronk won two national titles with the X-Women in 2009 and 2012. She […]