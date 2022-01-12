Listen Live
Environment Canada is watching a developing storm that the national weather forecaster expects will hit Nova Scotia on Friday. http://bit.ly/34zeTnQ
Jan 12:
The Sherbrooke RBC will be closing at 1 pm today due to Staffing Shortages.
Assessment Notices Have Been Sent to Property Owners10:51 am | Read Full Article
It’s assessment time. Property Valuation Services Corporation recently mailed out property assessments to all residents, with Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron saying they should arrive in mailboxes over the next day or two. The warden said it’s important that people take a look at the assessments and make sure everything is in order. Should residents […]
Antigonish County Volunteers stepped up By Distributing COVI...10:14 am | Read Full Article
The County of Antigonish staff and large number of volunteers managed to help people stay safe over the holidays while also keeping everyone spirits up. Warden Owen McCarron said in December, a number of community groups asked about getting rapid covid 19 tests out to residents. McCarron said county council and staff stepped up and […]
Sports Roundup – January 96:02 am | Read Full Article
Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1. Chicago snapped its six-game losing skid. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the off-season. He has now beaten all 32 N-H-L teams in his career. Fleury was with Vegas for four seasons. […]