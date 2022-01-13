Listen Live
RCMP in Guysborough County Investigate the Shooting of a Dog...9:41 am | Read Full Article
The Guysborough County District RCMP is seeking the public’s help as it investigates the shooting of a dog in Marie Joseph last weekend. Police say they were alerted of the incident on Saturday, January 8th at 2:15 p.m. RCMP say officers learned the dog had been outside the previous evening. The owner of the dog, […]
Knights of Columbus Toy Drive Assists 200 Families9:12 am | Read Full Article
The 2021 Knights of Columbus Toy Drive in Antigonish Town and County has been declared a success. One of the organizers of the Christmas toy drive, Clarence DeYoung says through the generosity of many, it was able to assist 200 families, including 418 children. That’s about the same as last year. DeYoung says the Knights […]
Nova Scotians Blayre Turnbull and Jill Saulnier named to Ros...4:40 pm | Read Full Article
Four Nova Scotians are headed off to the Winter Olympics in Beijing as part of the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team. Forwards Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton and Jill Saulnier of Halifax are part of the 23-member roster. The team has three goaltenders, seven defence and 13 forwards. Leading the team into the Olympics is head coach Troy Ryan of Spryfield. The team […]