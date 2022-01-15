16
Jan 15 & 16: Weekend Mass at St. Andrews Parish in Judique cancelled both Saturday & Sunday.
16
Port Hawkesbury – Canso Causeway - Please be advised vehicles are being escorted across the Canso Causeway. We are asking motorists to stay off the roads due to visibility issues and hazardous conditions in the area. The Canso Causeway is still closed to high sided vehicles.
Please be advised the Cobequid Pass is closed in both directions due to zero visibility and drifting snow. Motorists are asked to stay off the roads due to hazardous conditions. One lane is open on Trunk 4 at Folly Mountain plows and heavy equipment are out working. #NSStorm
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials report 627 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 339 new infections in Central Zone, 113 in Eastern Zone, 93 in Western Zone and 82 in Northern Zone. Statistics of the estimated number of active cases are not available today. There are 58 people in hospital who were […]
The provincial Health and Wellness Department is reporting six new COVID-19 hospital admissions and six discharges. There are 57 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 10 people in ICU. There are also 52 people who were identified as positive upon […]
The Florida Panthers continue to be one of the NHL’s top teams at home. Sam Bennett’s second hat trick of the season highlighted the Panthers’ blowout 7-1 win over the Stars. Bennett finished with four points and Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal and three assists for the Cats, who are 7-0-and-1 since the COVID-19 pause […]