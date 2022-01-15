Listen Live
Please be advised the Cobequid Pass is closed in both directions due to zero visibility and drifting snow. Motorists are asked to stay off the roads due to hazardous conditions. One lane is open on Trunk 4 at Folly Mountain plows and heavy equipment are out working. #NSStorm
The cancellation list is updated through the day... find it at https://www.989xfm.ca/cancellations/. Brought to you by the Co-operators - John.
CUMBERLAND/COLCHESTER – Please be advised we are asking people stay off Highway 104 between the New Brunswick border and Truro.
Province Identifies 627 New Lab Confirmed Cases of COVID-192:07 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials report 627 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 339 new infections in Central Zone, 113 in Eastern Zone, 93 in Western Zone and 82 in Northern Zone. Statistics of the estimated number of active cases are not available today. There are 58 people in hospital who were […]
Province identifies 891 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-194:01 pm | Read Full Article
The provincial Health and Wellness Department is reporting six new COVID-19 hospital admissions and six discharges. There are 57 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 10 people in ICU. There are also 52 people who were identified as positive upon […]
Sports Roundup – January 156:21 am | Read Full Article
The Florida Panthers continue to be one of the NHL’s top teams at home. Sam Bennett’s second hat trick of the season highlighted the Panthers’ blowout 7-1 win over the Stars. Bennett finished with four points and Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal and three assists for the Cats, who are 7-0-and-1 since the COVID-19 pause […]