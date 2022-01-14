Listen Live
An android phone was found on the sidewalk between James Street and the Post Road Irving at lunch time today. To claim the phone, call 902-318-3420.
The telephone outage at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish has been resolved and the telephone line is back in working order. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during the outage.
Nova Scotia Health’s COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics will be offering drop-in vaccines in Central, Eastern, Northern and Western zones next week to help support vaccine accessibility. Learn more at: https://www.nshealth.ca/news/nova-scotia-health-vaccine-outreach-clinics-offering-drop-vaccines-across-province-next-week
Province identifies 891 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-194:01 pm | Read Full Article
The provincial Health and Wellness Department is reporting six new COVID-19 hospital admissions and six discharges. There are 57 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 10 people in ICU. There are also 52 people who were identified as positive upon […]
Gasoline, Diesel Prices Continue to Rise2:44 pm | Read Full Article
The price at the pump keeps rising. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is up by 1.5 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.42.1 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.42.9. Diesel rose even higher, jumping 4.9 […]
Two St. FX Athletes named as Sport Nova Scotia True Sport Am...10:52 am | Read Full Article
Sport Nova Scotia is has named 12 athletes as True Sport Ambassadors, including two with connections to St. FX University. Sport Nova Scotia says each month they will feature one athlete on how they live the True Sport Principles in their athletic and everyday life through personal stories on Instagram. Briar MacDonald of Antigonish, a […]