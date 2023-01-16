Listen Live
Some improvements are in store for the Town of Port Hawkesbury's water system. https://bit.ly/3ZDjcGW
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway see great potential for the Guysborough waterfront. https://bit.ly/3kaGx2k
CHAD Transit in Pictou County is getting five new vehicles with assistance from the other two levels of government. https://bit.ly/3IUB7D0
Family Service of Eastern Nova Scotia Receives Believers Awa...12:34 pm | Read Full Article
Family Service of Eastern Nova Scotia has received a prestigious provincial honour; the Believers Award from 211 Nova Scotia. It is presented annually to an individual or organization who champions 211 Nova Scotia’s mission and aims to positively impact the lives of Nova Scotians. They were recognized for establishing a help line specifically for men […]
Three Levels of Government combine to fund an Upgrade to Por...11:53 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Port Hawkesbury’s Water System is getting an upgrade. Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Deputy Premier and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster and Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton announced joint funding of $3.3 million for the project. The federal government is committing $1.3 million, the province $1.1 million and the town $880,000 to the […]
Basketball’s Melina Collins and Hockey’s Joseph ...12:36 pm | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from the sports of basketball and hockey. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball guard Melina Collins. The third year Human Kinetics student from Brookside played an integral role for the X-Women in their 80-74 win over Dalhousie Friday night, scoring a game […]