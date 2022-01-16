Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials report 627 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 339 new infections in Central Zone, 113 in Eastern Zone, 93 in Western Zone and 82 in Northern Zone. Statistics of the estimated number of active cases are not available today. There are 58 people in hospital who were […]
The provincial Health and Wellness Department is reporting six new COVID-19 hospital admissions and six discharges. There are 57 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 10 people in ICU. There are also 52 people who were identified as positive upon […]
Three Australian Federal Court judges have upheld the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa, meaning the tennis star will not be able to defend his Australian Open title. He says he is extremely disappointed, but will respect the court’s ruling. Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on January 6th, hours after he arrived to compete in the […]