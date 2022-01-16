Listen Live
PUBLIC NOTICE: There is a water break on Hwy 337. Water will be turned off at approximately 8:30am and remain off until repairs are complete.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Inverness County: Route 395 is now open to traffic, drive with caution.
Inverness County: Cheticamp Island Road is now open to traffic.
Province Identifies 627 New Lab Confirmed Cases of COVID-192:07 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials report 627 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 339 new infections in Central Zone, 113 in Eastern Zone, 93 in Western Zone and 82 in Northern Zone. Statistics of the estimated number of active cases are not available today. There are 58 people in hospital who were […]
Province identifies 891 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-194:01 pm | Read Full Article
The provincial Health and Wellness Department is reporting six new COVID-19 hospital admissions and six discharges. There are 57 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 10 people in ICU. There are also 52 people who were identified as positive upon […]
Sports Roundup – January 165:58 am | Read Full Article
Three Australian Federal Court judges have upheld the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa, meaning the tennis star will not be able to defend his Australian Open title. He says he is extremely disappointed, but will respect the court’s ruling. Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on January 6th, hours after he arrived to compete in the […]