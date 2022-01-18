Listen Live
All bus routes under the Strait Regional Center for Education, in all counties are travelling on paved roads only today due to ice conditions
Jan 18: Subway Trivia: When kids were asked “What’s something you hope your parents never do in front of your friends?” THIS was the #1 answer. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Four Deaths, 495 New Cases of COVID-195:43 pm | Read Full Article
The province is reporting four deaths related to COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 40’s, a man in his 70’s and a woman in her 90’s all in Central Zone and a man in his 80’s in Eastern Zone died. There are 73 people […]
Eligibility Expanded for COVID-19 Booster Shots in Nova Scot...11:33 am | Read Full Article
The province is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to include anyone 18 years of age or older. Booster doses are given at least 168 days after the primary series. Those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines or the one dose Janssen vaccine are still eligible to schedule a booster dose of […]
Sports Roundup – January 165:58 am | Read Full Article
Three Australian Federal Court judges have upheld the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa, meaning the tennis star will not be able to defend his Australian Open title. He says he is extremely disappointed, but will respect the court’s ruling. Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on January 6th, hours after he arrived to compete in the […]