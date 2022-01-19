Listen Live
Park Smart!
Please be advised that the Town will be undertaking snow clearing operations on Main Street and Church Street from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Residents are advised to not park on the street in these areas to avoid being ticketed and towed.
The Town is now accepting applications for the 2022 Community Grant Program!
To review and submit an application, visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/community-grants-funding.html.
RETURN TO PLAY NEWS:
If Sports are allowed to resume on February 1...
- 10 Game schedule for each team, 5 Home 5 Away, all in Same Division
- All teams to make playoffs based on Points %
- Schedule not finalized at this moment
- If no fans are allowed, none of this will happen.
Upgrade to Highway 104/Highway 344 Intersection at Aulds Cov...12:32 pm | Read Full Article
With concerns about the intersection of Highway 104 in Aulds Cove and Highway 344 into the Town of Mulgrave coming from local residents and councillors, the province’s new five-year highway improvement plan looks to address the issue by moving the intersection slightly east and adding left-turn lanes in both directions. Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow, says he’s pleased […]
Westville Special Election Set for March 12th11:38 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Westville will hold a Special Election on March 12th to fill a vacant seat on Town Council. Candidates interested in running must have their nomination papers filed by February 21st. Advance polls will be held on March 5th and 8th. Town Council set the date for the Special Election at a meeting […]
Sports Roundup – January 165:58 am | Read Full Article
Three Australian Federal Court judges have upheld the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa, meaning the tennis star will not be able to defend his Australian Open title. He says he is extremely disappointed, but will respect the court’s ruling. Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on January 6th, hours after he arrived to compete in the […]