With Mulroney Hall and Nicholson Tower projects wrapping Up,...12:43 pm | Read Full Article
2019 will see the completion of two major construction projects on the St. FX campus and the ramping up of another. University President Kent MacDonald says Mulroney Hall and the major renovation of Nicholson Tower will be completed with an official opening slated for June 20th. MacDonald says an ongoing project that will continue is […]
Delorey says Special Olympics Summer Games and announced Twi...7:57 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey said 2018 was a great year for the area. One of the biggest highlights was the hosting of the National Special Olympics over the summer. Delorey said it brought Antigonish Town and County together along with StFX. Those bodies along with the hundreds of volunteers help show case the area and […]
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson named as a linesman for NH...10:36 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson has received another significant assignment as an NHL linesman. MacPherson will work the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at Indiana’s Notre Dame Stadium. The game will feature two original six teams, the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks. MacPherson has logged 497 NHL Regular Season and 34 playoff games, including […]