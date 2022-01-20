Listen Live
Lost: Black Huawei phone, most likely in parking lot at Sobeys/NSLC Antigonish, around Bloomfield upper parking lot, or Nicholson Hall on Sunday. Call 902-863-4094.
Appts for PCR or rapid take-home tests are available at our COVID-19 Testing Centres. Do an online assessment https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to determine which one you need & book an appt.
Pop-up rapid testing at St. Peter's Lions Club, Fri, Jan. 21 from 11 am-3pm. No appts needed.
Westville to lose Both Banks This Year; One set to Close Fri...9:31 am | Read Full Article
The Mayor of Westville said it’s disappointing to see the town lose both of its banks. With RBC shutting its doors on Friday and Scotiabank announcing its Westville branch will close June 1, Mayor Lennie White said it’s obviously not something council wanted to hear, but, after discussions with both banks, he understands it was a […]
Nova Scotia Announces three deaths, 527 new cases of COVID-1...3:20 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported three additional deaths related to covid 19 after three people in the central zone, a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 80s, passed away. The province also reported 527 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the estimated provincial […]
Sports Roundup – January 165:58 am | Read Full Article
Three Australian Federal Court judges have upheld the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa, meaning the tennis star will not be able to defend his Australian Open title. He says he is extremely disappointed, but will respect the court’s ruling. Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on January 6th, hours after he arrived to compete in the […]