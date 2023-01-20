Listen Live
Due to a collision, Hwy. 4 at #EastBay is closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Road conditions remain poor across the province; stay home if able.
A key ring with a single Honda key was turned into the Antigonish RCMP detachment: contact them to claim it.
Are you passionate for Community Development with dynamic event planning experience?
The Town of New Glasgow is hiring a Program, Culture and Events Manager.
The job posting, full job description, and application details can be found on our website: https://www.newglasgow.ca/career-opportunities/
Local group files applicaiton with the Nova Scotia Supreme C...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish residents Anne Marie Long, Therese Penny, and Alicia Vink filed an application, on behalf of local group Let Antigonish Decide, with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia earlier this week regarding the proposed consolidation of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish. The filing notes all three are members of Let Antigonish Decide, […]
International Students Pleased with Their High School Experi...9:18 pm | Read Full Article
Two international students attending high school in Northeastern Nova Scotia say they are enjoying their experience in Nova Scotia. Taina Caldini of Brazil and Claudia Carvajal of Spain are Grade 11 students at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish. They are also staying with the same host family. They are part […]
St. FX Athletics Honours 82 Academic All-Canadians2:06 pm | Read Full Article
The STFX Department of Athletics honored its 2021-22 U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians Tuesday morning at their annual celebratory breakfast. This year there was 82 Academic All-Canadians, those student-athletes who have achieved an 80 per cent average or above while consuming a year of eligibility competing for a varsity team. There was a total of including […]