Jan 20: Sports Roundup

In University Action, the X-Women hockey team defeated Université de Moncton 3-1.

Antigonish Bantam A Female Bulldogs shut out Metro East Inferno Gold 6-0 at the Millenium Centre on Saturday. Bulldog Goals by: Alexis MacDougall (2), Julia MacDonald, Grace MacDougall, Lauren Starzomski and Jaelyn Rovers.



Rural League at the Antigonish Arena:

Pleasantdale 7 Heatherton 4

St. Croix 3 Outlaws 3 (shootout)

The Weeks Junior A Crushers scored the only goal in Yarmouth to get the 1-0 victory over the Mariners.

The Weeks Major Midgets were edged 4-3 at home by the Valley Wildcats last night. Today the Cape Breton West Islanders are scheduled to tangle with the Halifax McDonalds at Noon in Port Hood, while the Weeks team is to play Steele Subaru in Dartmouth at 1:15.

In the Major Bantam League, the Novas defeated the Dartmouth Whalers 4-1, while the Wearwell Bombers got by the Bedford Barons 4-3. The Bombers and Novas will face off in Port Hawkesbury at 12:30 at the Civic Centre.

Today’s game between the Strait Pirates and the Jr. Miners, as well as the Scotians vs the Eskasoni Jr. Eagles have been cancelled due to the pending storm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Flames have won the latest round of the Battle of Alberta. Mark Giordano, Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist as Calgary came away with a 5-2 victory over the rival Edmonton Oilers. It was the third of four meetings this season between the two. Each team came into the game having won in its home arena.

—

Henrik Lundqvist has taken sole possession of sixth place on N-H-L’s career wins list. The 36-year-old made 27 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2. Mika Zibanejad (zih-BAHN-ih-jahd) scored two goals and Filip Chytil (CHEE’-tuhl) had the other for New York. Lundqvist got his 446th win to break a tie with Terry Sawchuk and move eight behind Curtis Joseph for fifth.

—

NHL

Anaheim 3 New Jersey 2

Colorado 7 Los Angeles 1

St. Louis 3 Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 Boston 2

Philadelphia 5 Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 6 San Jose 3

Dallas 4 Winnipeg 2

Florida 4 Nashville 2

Minnesota 2 Columbus 1

Vegas 7 Pittsburgh 3

Calgary 5 Edmonton 2

—

Nikola Jokic notched his sixth triple-double of the season. Jokic had 19 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-102. Kitchener, Ontario’s Jamal Murray scored 26 points as Denver won for the third time in four games. Saskatoon’s Trey Lyles had 16 points and Monte Morris finished with 15.

—

Dwyane Wade has played his final game in Chicago. The 12-time all-star had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his final game in his hometown, helping the Miami Heat beat the skidding Bulls 117-103. Wade, who turned 37 on Thursday, plans to retire at the end of his 16th N-B-A season. He received several loud ovations throughout the night.

—

NBA

Oklahoma City 117 Philadelphia 115

Charlotte 135 Phoenix 115

Indiana 111 Dallas 99

Milwaukee 118 Orlando 108

Sacramento 103 Detroit 101

Boston 113 Atlanta 105

Toronto 119 Memphis 90

Miami 117 Chicago 103

Houston 138 L.A. Lakers 134 (OT)

Denver 124 Cleveland 102

