Today's Antigonish Minor Hockey 50/50 draw is postponed until next Sunday. There will be two separate draws next week.
Bus 128, driven by Luis Manning taking students home from North Nova, is running 20 minutes late.
Man Charged in Westville Pub Assault Makes First Court Apper...1:52 pm | Read Full Article
A man charged in connection an assault at a pub in Westville this week appeared in court yesterday. Westville Police say 43-year-old town resident Timothy Martin appeared on court yesterday charged with Aggravated Assault. He was was released on a recognizance and will appear in Provincial Court again in Pictou on February 4th. On Tuesday […]
Police Locate Stolen Property at a Home near Port Hastings1:22 pm | Read Full Article
A 23-year-old man is facing a number of weapons and theft related charges after police searched a home yesterday on Highway 105 in Lexington, just outside of Port Hastings. RCMP say officers seized seven firearms, one of which was a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun. Police also confiscated a number of power tools, including generators, air […]
Jan 20: Sports Roundup6:47 am | Read Full Article
In University Action, the X-Women hockey team defeated Université de Moncton 3-1. Antigonish Bantam A Female Bulldogs shut out Metro East Inferno Gold 6-0 at the Millenium Centre on Saturday. Bulldog Goals by: Alexis MacDougall (2), Julia MacDonald, Grace MacDougall, Lauren Starzomski and Jaelyn Rovers. Rural League at the Antigonish Arena: Pleasantdale 7 Heatherton 4 […]