Mass scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at St. Patrick’s Parish, Guysborough Intervale is cancelled due to inclement weather.
Learn to Skate at the St. Mary’s Recplex at 9am is cancelled.
Local group files applicaiton with the Nova Scotia Supreme C...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish residents Anne Marie Long, Therese Penny, and Alicia Vink filed an application, on behalf of local group Let Antigonish Decide, with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia earlier this week regarding the proposed consolidation of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish. The filing notes all three are members of Let Antigonish Decide, […]
International Students Pleased with Their High School Experi...9:18 pm | Read Full Article
Two international students attending high school in Northeastern Nova Scotia say they are enjoying their experience in Nova Scotia. Taina Caldini of Brazil and Claudia Carvajal of Spain are Grade 11 students at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish. They are also staying with the same host family. They are part […]
Sports Roundup – January 216:18 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: In Hockey, the X-Women got back to their winning ways, shutting out the St. Thomas Tommies 3-0 at the Keating Centre. The X Women came into the game shorthanded with only 16 skaters, due to several injuries, and with Lea MacLeod and Maggy Burbidge in Lake Placid, taking part in the […]